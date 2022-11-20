Cowra farmer William Bennett has praised the efforts of WaterNSW staff in controlling the release of water from Wyangala Dam.
Praising their efforts Mr Bennett has asked Lachlan Valley residents to imagine the problem WaterNSW staff faced last week after higher than expected rainfall hit the Wyangala and Lachlan Valley catchment.
The Bennett family have farmed land at Warwick, midway between Cowra and Billimari, for generations.
"Imagine waking up on a Monday morning (November 14) going to work and being presented with this problem. You have 200 million tonnes of water approaching your work place, what would you like to do with it," Mr Bennett said.
He said the problem the staff faced had an impact on thousands and would see them pushing Wyangala Dam to its limits.
"Your decision will effect the lives of 1000s of people. It will involve pushing a structure to it limit and a release level that has rarely if ever attempted," he said.
At the height of the flood WaterNSW staff released a record 230,000 megalitres a day from the spill gates at Wyangala Dam.
The previous record release rate was 205,000 megalitres a day set in 1990.
Sydney Harbour contains about 500,000 megalitres of water.
WaterNSW staff, he said, also had to consider what effect the water would have on the downstream inflows from swollen creeks.
"All the forecast the previous day indicated 30mm maximum in patchy thunder storms, this just turned into 120mm across 70 percent of the catchment," he said
"So hats off to the few that carry this responsibility, it is a huge job you do and we must all thank you for your dedication and expertise."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
