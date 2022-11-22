Cowra Guardian

Cowra Golf Club presents life membership to Harold Bryant

By Carole Doyle
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:08am, first published 8:53am
Saturday, November 19, 2022 Cowra Golf Club hosted the annual presentation evening for both the men and women's awards competed for throughout the year.

