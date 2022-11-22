Saturday, November 19, 2022 Cowra Golf Club hosted the annual presentation evening for both the men and women's awards competed for throughout the year.
One of the highlights for the evening was Life Membership awarded to Mr Harold Bryant for his 54 years of service as a player, committee person, men's captain and countless years of representing the Cowra Mens Golf in pennants and tournaments travelling all over the Western districts, Cowra Easter Classics, Pro Am, general maintenance and Director of the Cowra Golf Club Board.
Harold still contributes to the Cowra Golf Club helping players enjoy the game of golf and greeting visitors as nature's true gentleman.
President Robert Oliver welcomed all in attendance for the evening with special mention of welcome to Life Members Alan Luff, Jim Bryant, Jenni Fagan and Jenny Armstrong.
Mr Oliver gave his report for the year acknowledging all the valuable sponsors who continually donate; Professional Tom Perfect and assistant Jamie Judd; the greens staff; office and bar staff; all the amazing members who volunteer their valuable time and efforts with maintenance and; the Board.
The year 2022 has been an exceptional year with many hours and months the board of directors have researched successfully for the Cowra Golf Club to amalgamate with the Cowra Bowling Club.
This last week the floods that have devastated our districts with the Lachlan River and tributaries peaking to record levels the Cowra Golf Course suffered immense damage.
Mr Oliver paid tribute again to many members and volunteers that came forward to help clean up debris with chain saws and machinery etc and Mrs Sue Smith's baking to supply the workers with morning teas.
Special acknowledgement to the Cowra High School Students, teachers Dean Murray, Rod Eastwood and Anthony Hamer who were a great example of the Australian Spirit to work with the clean up.
Club Person of the Year receiving The Harvey Tarrant Memorial Award was Mr Ray Kelly.
This award was presented by President Robert Oliver in the absence and apology from from Mrs. Lea Tarrant.
Mr Kelly received this award for his time and efforts given to build several new cart sheds as a loyal member of Cowra Golf Club.
Ladies Captain Mrs Jenny Dresser acknowledged her committee of Treasurer: Annette Sutherland; Anne Coates; Sue Smith and Pip Bishop; Professional Tom Perfect and staff; the Greens staff and the Golf Club staff; all the sponsors throughout the year; President Robert Oliver; Jenni Fagan; sponsorship and support with Western Districts and Cowra Tournament; Lorraine Stubbing (floral displays) and; all members who assisted and volunteered help.
Cowra Ladies hosted the Western Districts this year, with high praise coming from all the visitors far and wide.
The Cowra tournament, club championships were all events conducted successfully , weekly competitions and match play, the Pennants team reached the quarter finals, this was a great effort with wet weather conditions being testy at times the year was completed with wonderful golf and management.
Ladies awards were then announced:
Cowra Ladies Golf Club Champion Division one: Cheryl McKeown, Memento donated and presented by Jenni Fagan.
Cowra Ladies Golf Club Champion Division two: Carmel Mansell, Memento donated by Picker Constructions, presented by Jenny Dresser.
Cowra Ladies Golf Club Champion Division three; Debbie Gumley, Memento donated and presented by Carole Doyle.
Annette Sutherland presented the following Hanna Rounds. Division one: Tied for second place with 460 were Sue Smith and Cheryl McKeown, Winner 453 Jenny Dresser.
Division two: 3rd Annette Sutherland 469, 2nd Lorraine Stubbing 466, Winner Jo Bush 465.
Division 3: 3rd 479 Anne Coates. 2nd 478 Helen Butler, Winner 447 Debbie Gumley.
Birdie Board Stableford Points Awarded- Mementos donated by Cowra Golf Club.
Division one: 3rd Sue Smith 14 points, 2nd Jenny Dresser 16 points, winner Cheryl McKeown 21points.
Division two: 3rd Jo Bush 8 points, 2nd Pip Bishop 9 points, Winner Carmel Mansell 29 points.
Division three: Tied for second Debbie Gumley and Emma Tree 8 points, Winner Lorraine Stubbing 12 points.
Jenny Armstrong Trophy awarded to the player with the best aggregate score Nett from all 6 WGNSW Medal Rounds.3rd Cheryl McKeown 475 Nett, 2nd Jenny Dresser 473 nett, Winner Sue Smith 469 nett.
Jenni Fagan presented the following and donated the following:
Annie Scammell Memorial Trophy. Best scores played over all rounds with points allocated. 3rd Cheryl McKeown 22 points, 2nd Jo Bush 23 points, Winner Jenny Dresser 32 points.
Jenni Fagan Eclectic. Best score on each hole recorded then handicap adjusted. Runner up Pip Bishop 62, Winner Camel Mansell 61.
Whitely Singles Knockout Match Play; Runner up Carmel Mansell, Winner Cheryl McKeown.
Sue Smith to present : Most Reduced Handicap memento donated by Cowra Golf Club 2nd Emma Tree, 13 points ,Winner Prue James, 17 points.
Chip-in-Board, Most Chips In for the year, Memento donated by Paul and Sue Smith: 3rd Annette Sutherland, 6, 2nd Sylvia McCormack, 8, Winner Dresser, 9.
President Robert Oliver presented the following.
Oliver Salver: Played over 3 stroke, 3 stableford and 2 par rounds with points. Allocated. Memento donated by Anne Coates, 3rd Sylvia McCormack 35 points, 2nd Sue Smith, 41 points, Winner Jenny Dresser, 46 points.
Brien Trophy: Played by WGNSW Medal Winners and awarded to the best Nett in the NSW Medal Playoff. Memento donated by Allan Gray &Co (Bill Brien) Winner with Nett 70 Cheryl McKeown.
Eunice Bishop Point score. Played over all 18 hole Stroke Rounds Perpetual Cup donated by The Bishop Family. 3rd Cheryl McKeown 21points, 2nd Sue Smith 25 points, Winner Jenny Dresser 35 points.
Oliver Bowl: Played by all Club Medal Winners and awarded to best Nett in the Cub Medal Medal Playoff. Memento donated by Olive and Clover presented by Jenny Dresser. Winner Carmel Mansell 76.
Men's Captain David Thomas went on to announce awards, also thank sponsors, volunteers and members who have so generously time to help make Cowra Golf Course one of the best in the Central West.
Bryant Trophy. The best 6 of the Medal Rounds: sponsored by Jim and Harold Bryant : Winner Nicky Basson, runner up Terry Johns.
Edgell Cup: Sponsor Cowra Golf Club: Winner Nicky Basson.
George Bishop Trophy: Sponsor George Bishop. Winner Nicky Basson.
Amos McLeod Knockout. Sponsor Bruce Amos: Winners: Brad Kennedy and Ben Core: Runners Up J. Paton and J Judd.
Neale Cup: Sponsor Cowra Golf Club: Winner J. Herret. Runner Up Nicky Basson.
Fagan Knockout: Sponsor Jenni Fagan.Winners Warwick Spence and Helen Moriarty. Runners Up: David Spolding and Jo Bush.
Star Medals Sponsored by Jim and Corrie Bryant. Star Medal C: Winner Noah Ryan. Star Medal B: Winner Jamie Judd. Star Medal A: Winner Dean Murray.
Foursomes B Championships: Presidents Trophy Hang Kang and David Kang, Runners Up B. Stammers and B. Kennedy.Foursomes A Championships Dick Brien Trophy M.Curtale and P. Kirwin. Runners Up. Prescott and N. Basson.
Most Improved Junior: Sponsor Tom Perfect: Winner Mia Lewis.
Junior of the Year: Sponsor Tom Perfect: Winner David Kang.
All the of the next awards are sponsored by the Cowra Golf Club.
Junior Championship Charles Savage Cup: Winner David Kang.
Veterans Championship Max Clements Cup: Winner Peter Kirwin.
Club Championships Nett A: D Steward.. Runner Up M. Brooks. Nett B: J Van Huizen. Runner Up Warwick Spence. Nett C: G Currie, Runner Up D.Kang.
Match Play Championships A: Les Hanna Cup: P Kirwin, Runner Up M. Curtale.
Match Play Championships B: Len Whitely Cup : M Starr. Runner Up C. Barratto.
Match Play Championships C: E.R. Treasure Cup: D.Kang. Runner Up M .Troth.
Club Championships A 72 Holes: Cyril Brownlie Cup: P. Kirwin, Runner Up M. Curtale.
Club Championships B: 72 Holes: M.W.Blume Cup: C.Barratto, Runner Up J. Judd.
Club Championships C: 72 Holes; E.J. Walker Cup: D. Spolding. Runner Up C.Wilson.
Hand Brake Award: Jamie Judd. Book of Wisdom Award: Steven (Yakka) Myers.
