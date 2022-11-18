The NSW Premier Dom Perrottet and a whole host of state government ministers touched down in flood-ravaged Eugowra on Friday. And the reception hasn't been warm.
Eugowra residents have been left to clean-up amid the devastation of loss of life and a crumbling township.
Former Cowra police officer and now Eugowra resident Peter Jones confronted the Premier after he touched down in the town, and his talk with Mr Perrottet was shared in a tweet by a Nine journalist in the shire.
"People were left to their own devices. We've had no food, no clothing, no one telling us what's going to happen next ... because no one was here. What's your answer to that?" Mr Jones said in the tweeted video of his exchange with the Premier.
Mr Perrottet shook his head in response.
"That's not good enough. That's not an answer," Mr Jones responded.
"Whatever we can do to make sure it's fixed," Mr Perrottet said.
"You've had enough time," Mr Jones said.
It comes after acting Prime Minister Richard Marles toured the devastation in the Cabonne Shire village earlier this week.
Member for Orange, Phil Donato, whose electorate incorporates the Eugowra area, said the state government's key stakeholders were in the area on Friday in a bid to "hopefully get some funding and resources directed where they're needed".
Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW Nationals Paul Toole was there, as was Regional Roads minister Sam Farraway, emergency services minister Steph Cooke, Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty and Nationals MLC Scott Barrett.
The village was effectively wiped out by an 'inland tsunami' five days ago, with floods sweeping through Eugowra in the early hours of Monday morning.
