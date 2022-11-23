Cowra Guardian

Ray White's annual charity drive, 'A Little Ray of Giving', has returned to Cowra

November 23 2022 - 3:59pm
Ray White's annual charity drive, 'A Little Ray of Giving', is returning this festive season. Image supplied.

Ray White's annual charity drive, 'A Little Ray of Giving', is returning this festive season. Every year, this initiative sees hundreds of businesses from Australasia's largest real estate group collaborate with their local communities to raise donations for various charities and not- for-profit organisations.

