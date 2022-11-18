Ray White's annual charity drive, 'A Little Ray of Giving', is returning this festive season.
Every year, this initiative sees hundreds of businesses from Australasia's largest real estate group collaborate with their local communities to raise donations for various charities and not for-profit organisations.
This year, Ray White Emms Mooney is partnering with Cowra Information & Neighbourhood Centre (CINC) to help individuals and families who may need some extra support and care during an extremely busy, and often stressful, time of year.
The impact of the recent flooding has created an even bigger need to come together to support and help each other.
"We always look forward to 'A Little Ray of Giving', every year. It is such a good chance to connect with people in our area on a deeper level and to make a positive impact." Adam Gambrill of Ray White Emms Mooney, Cowra
The team at Ray White Emms Mooney is calling on residents to join them in the charity initiative to collect gifts on behalf of CINC, by placing presents under their special giving tree in the front office at 45 Kendal Street, Cowra.
"We mainly target the 0 to 13 age group, girls and boys, however gifts for any age would be greatly appreciated," Mr Gambrill said.
Gifts will be collected up until the 19th December when CINC will collect and distribute to families
"The past few years have been a really difficult time for a lot of families in our area.
"The holiday period can be a pretty emotionally charged time, so it's important to us to make an effort to help out people who might be struggling after facing serious challenges and setbacks.
"We are very lucky that CINC is partnering with us again this year," Mr Gambrill said.
For more information, please contact Ray White Emms Mooney on 6342 3422.
