Cowra's SES Controller has praised the community for their ability to work together with services to respond to this week's flooding emergency.
Local Controller, Mr Ray Johnston, spoke about the capacity of the local unit this week, which has an official membership of 19 with upwards of 10 members available when needed to respond to emergencies depending on their home and work commitments.
Mr Johnston said, "All members of the SES when they join go through core skills including First Aid, they then have e-learning modules they need to undertake and from there it is up to individuals to decide what further training they want and how far they want to go.
"The training and capability of individuals available to respond to situations limits the response capability of the local unit because we can't comprimise the safety of our members.
"If people respond but don't have the right training for the situation, that person can only be used as a go and get things person." Mr Johnston said.
Further training that can be undertaken includes storm and water operations where members participate in a rescue operation, chainsaw use, learning how to drive a flood boat in flood waters and in water operations, qualifying SES members to enter flood water to rescue animals or people.
In relation to the flooding this week Mr Johnston said, "The SES relies on information from the Bureau of Meterology which is subject to their modelling and may not necessarily be as accurate as we hope for the safety of the community".
"This information is disseminated by various means through the Bureau website, SES and Council and when possible on the Cowra Public facebook page.
"During the flood this week we called on our members but individual capabilities limit our response. We prioritise requests for assistance and let people know we will be there but can't give a time."
Mr Johnston said there is an SES unit in every local government area and Cowra has two with another unit at Gooloogong which has six members.
The Cowra Unit is equipped with two vehicles - a storm truck and a general purpose ute; two flood boats in Cowra and another stored at Wyangala which allows them to take a boat from Cowra to Wyangala and deploy two boats on the dam when needed; a storm trailer that carries the same equipment as the storm truck; a general purpose trailer to carry sandbags to jobs and a sandbagging machine stored at the local unit.
Volunteers are always needed for the unit and there will be an information night in the near future for those who are interested.
Mr Johnston said he would always advise the community, "that people need to prepare themselves for emergencies, keep an eye on the weather and prepare for storms and floods and, of course, never enter flood waters, your life and that of your family is worth too much".
Both Mr Johnston and his Deputy Controller, Lisa Lette, who have a combined 50 years of SES experience, agree that this week's flooding is the worst event they have seen in Cowra describing it as "devastating".
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
