"At a time when regional communities are reeling from flooding the likes of which have not been seen in more than 50 years, Ms Jackson told The Sydney Morning Herald raising Wyangala Dam by 10 metres to 95 metres, which will increase its capacity by 650,000 megalitres, would not prevent flooding in the State's Central West and that money instead needed to be directed towards road and rail infrastructure around communities vulnerable to flooding to improve evacuation routes.