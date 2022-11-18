Cowra Guardian

'Only a masochist or an idiot' would vote Labor says Michael McCormack

By Newsroom
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 11:15am
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has slammed New South Wales Labor Shadow Minister for Water, Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson for her "uncaring and insensitive" comments whilst regional communities are under water.

