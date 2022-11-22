Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Cowra Community Chest hands out $42,000 in assistance

November 22 2022 - 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Financial reports given at the recent Cowra Community Chest annual general meeting showed that just over $42,000.00 has been directed into the Cowra Shire through the Chest's assistance to those who are struggling to meet medical costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.