Financial reports given at the recent Cowra Community Chest annual general meeting showed that just over $42,000.00 has been directed into the Cowra Shire through the Chest's assistance to those who are struggling to meet medical costs.
Cowra Community Chest secretary Marguerite Walsmley said the Chest has assisted 27 new families over the past year, with on-going assistance to a further 10 clients.
"This is an amazing result for an organisation in a small town," Ms Walsmley said.
"It is also indicative of the need that is growing in all communities as costs of living rise and a credit to the dedicated members, volunteers and the generous donors who support Cowra Community Chest year after year.
"Community donations continue to be the Chest's main source of income, with 100% of all donations used for its clients.
"The Chest is so grateful to Cowra Shire residents for continuing to support them in this way," she said.
Miserable weather has been a challenge for the Community Markets this year, but they have a great group of stallholders who are always keen to come along.
"Mel Barlow with Linda Stroud and their loyal volunteers have done a stirling job with the management of the Markets," Ms Walmsley said.
"Unfortunately, the November Markets had to be cancelled due to the recent flooding and the prediction of more rainfall."
The Executive for the coming year consists of Linda Stroud as President, Marguerite Walmsley as Secretary and Robert Mackay as Treasurer, with a further six members forming the Management Committee.
"We look forward to another year of service to the Cowra community," Ms Walmsley said.
To contact Cowra Community Chest phone 0428 462 837.
