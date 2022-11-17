Two Australians who make a significant contribution to egg production have been honoured for their work at the 2022 Egg Farmers of Australia industry recognition awards.
NSW poultry veterinary consultant Dr Alex-Kate Langfield was named the Egg Farmers of Australia Young Egg Industry Achiever of the Year, while South Australia's largest egg producer and founder of Days Eggs, Dion Andary, received the Egg Farmers of Australia Industry Leader Excellence Award for service to the egg industry.
Dr Langfield is an egg industry vet who recently started her own business AKL Poultry Consultancy.
She has been dedicated to the egg sector since growing up on the family egg farm, LPC Trading midway between Cowra and Young.
After studying at Charles Sturt University, she worked with Zootechny as a veterinarian consultant to the layer and broiler industry.
She worked in a similar role with Bromely Farms in New Zealand.
More recently, Dr Langfield spent several years as Operations Manager and Company Vet with LPC Trading -her family-run egg company in the NSW South West Slopes district.
Earlier this year she was awarded the 2022 Jeff Ironside Egg Industry Leadership Award.
Dion Andary has been Managing Director of Days Eggs in SA for 33 years, with responsibility for 90 staff.
Days Eggs is now the largest egg producer in the state and supports other stockfeed, transport, packaging and general supply companies in SA.
The business has come a long way under Mr Andary's leadership since it first commenced in a small garage, with a cool room no larger than a drink refrigerator.
In his time, Mr Andary has given back to the industry as president of the Commercial Egg Producers Association of South Australia and Tasmania (CEFASAT) and as a former director and treasurer of Egg Farmers of Australia.
He has steered Days Eggs to participate in numerous research projects to benefit egg farming, and provided a learning environment for young vets and animal scientists to complete work placements.
"Aussie egg farmers and the people they employ, such as farm staff, hatchery crews, transport drivers and vets, all work very hard to maintain a consistent and clean supply of fresh eggs for Australian families.
"The awards aim to recognise this work," Egg Farmers of Australia CEO Melinda Hashimoto said.
Commercial egg farmers produce 17.9 million eggs daily - totalling about 6.3 billion eggs a year.
The awards were sponsored by Specialised Breeders Australia (SBA), who supply chicks to egg farms.
This story originally appeared in The Land newspaper.
