Poultry veteriniarian Dr Alex-Kate Langfield recognised

Updated November 21 2022 - 1:05pm, first published November 17 2022 - 7:25pm
NSW poultry veterinary consultant Dr Alex-Kate Langfield has been named Egg Farmers of Australia Young Egg Industry Achiever of the Year. Picture supplied.

Two Australians who make a significant contribution to egg production have been honoured for their work at the 2022 Egg Farmers of Australia industry recognition awards.

