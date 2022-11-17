The Australian and New South Wales governments have joined forces to provide assistance to individuals affected by the flooding this week.
Wagga operations manager for the Rural Financial Counselling Service, Glenn Daley, released information on packages available for disaster recovery costs on Thursday.
The Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) is a jointly funded program between the Australian Government and state and territory governments, and the aim is to provide assistance measures for individuals and families, businesses, primary producers, non-profit organisations and local and state governments.
Flood Recovery Centres: Dedicated community recovery centres provide face-to-face support for NSW residents affected by natural disasters, click here to find locations - https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/recovery-centres
Immediate assistance is intended to meet the essential emergency needs of people who are directly affected by the disaster and have no other means of meeting their immediate needs, such as evacuees who are unable to access their personal finances or arrange alternative forms of assistance. The assistance may be provided during and in the days after the disaster.
Assistance is provided through in-kind direct material aid e.g. emergency accommodation or small cash payments to purchase essential items. Immediate assistance is generally provided from evacuation or recovery centres.
The Commonwealth Government has activated the Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance to support communities in Natural Disaster Declared LGA's.
The Disaster Recovery Payment is a one-off, non-means tested payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child and is available to eligible people in those affected LGAs who have suffered a significant loss, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or serious injury.
The Disaster Recovery Allowance assists employees and sole traders who experience a loss of income as a direct result of a major disaster. DRA is payable for a maximum of 13 weeks and is taxable.
The easiest and quickest way to claim the Disaster Recovery Payment and Disaster Recovery Allowance is online through myGov. If you require support to claim, please call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66. People who have more immediate priorities in these local government areas have 6 months to claim payments.
Online claiming via myGov is available 24x7. The Australian Government Emergency Information Line is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm local time. For more information on support available, visit www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/disaster
To find out if your LGA has a Natural Disaster Declaration go to www.nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery/natural-disaster-declarations
Grants for essential household contents will assist with the cost of replacing household items essential to maintaining a basic standard of living.
Examples of essential household contents include bedding, furniture, clothing, and essential electrical items (e.g. refrigerator, washing machine, stove).
These grants assist low-income residents, not covered by insurance, who have no other means of restoring their homes to a safe and habitable condition following the disaster event. Grants are subject to income and assets testing.
The amount of assistance provided depends on the assessed needs of the affected household and the number and type of items that have been damaged.
Grants for essential structural repairs to homes provide a contribution toward essential structural repairs to low income home owners who have no other means of restoring their homes to a safe and habitable condition following the disaster event, and who are not covered by insurance.
Grants are subject to income and assets testing. The amount of assistance provided depends on an assessment of structural repairs required and the number of occupants in the home.
Enquiries to Service NSW on 13 77 88.
Property Assessment and Demolition Program will provide assessments of properties and undertake demolition of those found to be uninhabitable as a result of the disaster.
Individuals can register for this program on the Service NSW website at https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/register-flood-recovery-property-assessment-and-demolition-pad-program
Recovery Grants for primary producers of up to $75,000 are available to primary producers that have suffered direct damage to help cover eligible clean-up and reinstatement costs. The grants can be used for a range of activities including removing debris, cleaning-up, repairing damaged fencing and equipment, replacing livestock, salvaging crops and restoring fields.
Only available to those in a Disaster Declared LGA.
The NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 is the best contact.
As the flood response continues, NSW Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services are encouraging flood-affected landholders to request assistance through the Agricultural and Animal Services Hotline. Landholders can request emergency fodder for livestock, animal assessment, veterinary advice and if required, euthanasia and burial.
Call 1800 814 647 (operating daily 8am to 8pm) or email aasfa@emergency.dpi.nsw.gov.au
The Rural Landholders Grant is available to eligible landholders and oyster farmers who were affected by the NSW severe weather and floods that occurred from 22 February 2022 onwards, and who are not eligible for existing flood support programs. Grants of up to $25,000 are available for landholders and oyster farmers in declared Local Government Areas (LGAs), who have: holdings of at least 10ha of rural land, or a Class A aquaculture permit authorising at least 1ha and receive at least $20,000 in income from primary production per annum.
Applications for the RLG program are open until 30 June 2023. All activities and expenditure funded under this program must be complete, and all invoices to claim payment must be submitted to the RAA by September 30, 2023.
Once approved, eligible primary producers can access $5,000 in assistance up-front, with a further $20,000 in financial assistance available thereafter upon submission of valid tax invoices.
Enquiries to the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593.
Landholders are encouraged not to self-assess and to apply for the scheme so the RAA can determine eligibility.
The Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFC) is available to help primary producers and agricultural contractors and sole traders. The service is free and the Counsellors and organisation are professional, independent and discreet. Your confidentiality is assured. This service is not emotional counselling, it will help you get organised financially. Go to their website at www.rfcsnsw.com.au or call 1800 319 488.
Please report primary production damage online at https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/emergency/community/primary-industries-natural-disaster-damage-survey
The primary industries natural disaster damage survey is a simple online survey Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Local Land Services (LLS) staff, farmers and agricultural industry representatives can use to record damage to primary production and animals from natural disasters such as floods, fires and storms. The damage survey allows you to:
This source of "ground truth" information helps the Government and communities understand the scale and regional distribution of the impact of a disaster on agriculture and target resources and assistance in an area.
Grants of up to $50,000 are available to small businesses and non-profit organisations that have suffered direct damage to help cover eligible clean-up and reinstatement costs.
The grants can be used for a range of activities including removing damaged goods, cleaning-up, repairing damaged fittings and equipment and replacing stock.
All enquiries to Service NSW on 13 77 88.
Concessional interest rate loans are available for direct damage to small businesses and primary producers. These loans of up to $130,000 at a fixed concessional interest rate may be available to small businesses and primary producers (subject to certain eligibility criteria) that have been directly impacted by a disaster.
The loans may be used to meet carry-on requirements or to repair or replace damaged property not covered by insurance.
Contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593.
Freight subsidies for primary producers are available for subsidies of up to 50 per cent on the carriage of livestock and fodder, and 25 per cent on the carriage of fodder for dairy cattle, are available to help primary producers.
The maximum subsidy available is $15,000 per annum.
Contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593.
Also making news
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.