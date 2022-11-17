Cowra Guardian

Government relief measures for flood victims

Debbie Evans
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
The Australian and NSW State governments are rolling out relief packages for individuals, not for profits and businesses which have been affected by recent flooding. A number of business in Cowra have been impacted and one of the worst was Power Tools Plus on the Young Road.

Local News

