It was all hands on deck on Wednesday to clean-up several flood affected businesses along Lachlan and Vaux Streets.
The clean-up after the flooding earlier in the week has been extensive with the fire brigade helping to hose out the muddy residue left on floors, walls and fittings.
Community spirit was also evident with volunteers pitching in at each of the affected businesses.
Craig Plews of Plew's Pets and Garden Centre said on Monday he had received two and a half hours notice from police of the flood expected that day, which gave him time to lift up stock to a point where he thought it would be safe.
Unfortunately, the flood that did eventually inundate the business far exceeded expected levels.
Inside the shop walls bear the flood water mark at 1.35 meters and this meant that stock and fittings have been extensively damaged.
Mr Plews said on coming back to the business his next steps would be to clean-up and reevaluate its future.
At The Mill Restaurant building owner, David Tidswell, was busy cleaning and preparing the business to re-open for a function on Friday night.
He said whilst the flooding had been bad and left a muddy residue behind, there had been no structural damage and that the 1952 flood had gone higher through the building.
The notice he received on Monday from authorities that the flood was coming, gave enough time for furniture to be stacked and sandbagging to be done, however, that wasn't enough to keep water out of the building and it reached a level inside of around 60 centimetres.
Restaurant lessee, Jowed Pahn, and chef, Russell Dinan, were both working to clean the kitchen and have electrical appliances checked to ensure they were safe to operate.
Mr Tidswell said his insurance broker had phoned him before the flood arrived warning that the business would not be covered for flood damage, he said this made him more determined to ensure he was able to save as much furniture and equipment as possible.
"Its a shame its happened but we've been through floods before and its hard to make a place water tight."
All three agreed the past few years with drought, COVID and now floods had been very difficult.
Next door at Jamieson's Joinery and Building Centre, owner, Troy Jeffs, said they hadn't received official notification of the expected flooding and only heard about it from people they knew.
He said they decided on Monday to make preparations as quickly as possible to protect the business with a team of family and friends being joined by members of the Cowra Rugby Union community to help lay plastic, sandbag and move equipment as high as possible.
Mr Jeffs said they were expecting a flood about the height of the previous one of 30centimetres but a metre of water entered the business.
"No-one could have predicted that," he said.
On Wednesday the staff of Jamieson's were all working to get the business open again as quickly as possible.
Even though machinery and stock have been damaged, Mr Jeffs was remaining positive, praising the generosity of the community with Kilby's lending him a forklift and other businesses sharing tipper trucks for use in the clean-up.
Cowra Shire Council, Business Officer, Ponie DeWet, advised businesses affected by flooding and in need of assistance should contact the NSW Government Cowra Service Centre, where business concierges would be able to guide people to information on government assistance.
"Council is seeking clarity around the issue of a Disaster Declaration in relation to the latest round of flooding." He said.
In relation to damaged items he said Council was offering free drop off at its material recycling centre and that kerbside collection would take place as crews could be deployed.
He added, business owners needing additional help with the collection of damaged goods, should contact Council's General Manager, Paul Devery, or the Director of Infrastructure, Dirk Wymer, through Council's customer service lines.
