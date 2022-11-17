Mrs Hanna's Tree.
Anyone who has played the Cowra Golf Course would know the old Eucalypt.
Named after a former Cowra Ladies Golf Club president the tree has sat just short of the Par 5 sixth green for decades, taunting golfers.
For the weekend hacker it has always proven a challenge to get past, many a second or third shot on the challenging Par 5 has ended at the base of the large Eucalypt.
On Monday it fell victim to Cowra's biggest flood since 1950 but Cowra Golf Club president Robert Oliver explained it might be around a bit longer.
"It's heritage listed as an Aboriginal birthing site," Mr Oliver said as the club welcomed students from Cowra High School in a clean up of the course.
"We've been told we can't touch it for now," he said.
Club volunteers were joined Thursday for a clean up of the course by Years 9 and 10 students from Cowra High.
The clean up is expected to take at least one week.
The students, along with teachers Rod Eastwood, Dean Murray and deputy principal Anthony Hamer, were tasked with collected the smaller rubbish from the course.
"We just asked the kids if they wanted to help the community and they were pretty keen," Mr Hamer said.
"The kids also knew there were others away helping and they asked if there was anything they could do.
"There's also a few who are junior members of the (Golf) Club and they wanted to help out," he said.
The Mrs Hanna's tree was one of nine lost on the course this week.
"Everyone knew it, everyone has sworn at it when they've hit it," Mr Oliver said.
"Unfortunately it's fallen over, along with eight other massive trees, Pine and Eucalypts, on the course," he said.
The club has also sustained approximately $20,000 worth of damage to fencing and sand has been washed from many of the course bunkers.
The damage, Mr Oliver said, has been offset by the goodwill the club is seeing.
"A lot of people are ringing up wanting to help which is great," he said.
Mr Oliver hopes to see the course open for play again in one week dependant on the weather.
"If it does rain again it will go back to where it was," he admitted.
"We'll assess it again on Monday and Tuesday but for now it's mainly a case of getting debris off the fairways so we can resume golf," he said.
Cowra Golf Club champion Peter Kirwan had the last words lamenting the loss of the trees.
"It's changed the course," he said.
He said many of the trees that have been lost, including Mrs Hanna, were what made the course challenging to play.
The club isn't insured for flood damage because of its location in a flood zone.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
