Things to do around Cowra and the region

Mandurama Country Music Muster
Every weekend in November
Mandurama Country Music Muster is a celebration of all things country and will be showcasing several Australian country musicians and artists every weekend in November.
White Ribbon Day
November 25
CINC will be celebrating White Ribbon Day this year with two "Lunchbox Chats" presented by Nat Rush, Donnah Chown and Binaal Billa. There will be two sessions run during lunch times, so it suits people working in lunch breaks. There will be afternoon tea and refreshments provided. Please call 63401100 to book.
CEF Fundraiser
Saturday, November 26
The CEF of Canowindra will be enjoying the comfort of the new shed at the Canowindra Showgrounds with live music from Cranbury Jam & special guests. Playing all our favourite hits, the band will keep everyone entertained with a licensed bar, snacks and food available. Bring a chair or picnic blanket with parking available at the showground. The event runs from 7pm to 11pm.
Cowra Comedy Festival
November 24 to November 26
The Cowra Civic Centre is set to erupt in laughter at the end of the month at the Cowra Comedy Festival. Free for all residents, the comedy festival will feature several different performances across the three days including World By Storm, Funny Mummies, Racist Immigrants, Mr Snotbottom, Who Let the Dyke Out? and Are you Pulling My Leg?
Fundraise for the Floods: Live & Kicking
November 27
Opening the afternoon will be upcoming Orange singer-songwriter Eli Stanford. The event will also feature a performance by CJ Stranger. This event is raising funds for individuals and businesses impacted in our community by the floods. Tickets are free but donations are being requested at the door. The event will take place at Cowra Civic Centre from 2pm to 4pm. Tickets are free, but bookings are essential.
Cowra & District Cancer Action Group Annual Christmas Luncheon
Thursday, December 1
Come Along and a great Luncheon and support Cowra and District Cancer Action Group at Cowra Services Club 12 noon. Tickets $40 available at 'Relish'
Cowra Christmas Festival
Friday, December 2
The Cowra Christmas Festival is an opportunity to celebrate community spirit leading into the festive season. The main street of Cowra will be transformed into a market city with stalls selling everything from local products, handicrafts, clothing and more.
Cowra Community Markets
Next markets on Saturday, December 17
Drop in to the Cowra Community Markets for your fresh meat, fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.