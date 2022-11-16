The Cowra Fire Brigade was today helping businesses clean up as part of the mammoth effort required to return the town to normal.
And the Brigade is staying put to look after the people of Cowra.
Cowra town brigade captain Stephen Overman and fellow brigade members were at Plews Pets and Garden Centre in Vaux Street Wednesday afternoon helping with the clean up, the latest in a long list of tasks assigned the brigade.
Capt Overman said the brigade started assisting locals on Monday night.
"We haven't really stopped since then, every day we're doing something" he said.
"We've also been over at the Shell Service station trying to help them out."
The Shell Service station, on the corner of the Young and Grenfell Roads, sustained at least one million dollars worth of damage in this week's floods.
"We've been at (Cowra) Council's disposal. Whatever they need us for we've been going to," Mr Overman said.
"They called this one in, we're getting a mixture of Council calls and public calls (for help).
"We had to clean up oil for the re-opening of the Young Road today and we had a few Hazmat jobs.
"There's a lot of oil and chemicals around, we're trying to absorb as much of those where possible," he said.
Capt Overman has asked for "all hands on deck" from his crew which has allowed him to rotate jobs.
"We're keeping them all in Cowra," he added.
"We're staying in Cowra to look after Cowra, there's still a lot more work to go," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
