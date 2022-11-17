A West Cowra business says they received mix information and nothing official before their business was flooded on Monday.
A number of Young Road businesses were flooded including AgWorks Services and Stockfeed.
Owner, Sean Gregan, said he had been told by various sources on Monday that he shouldn't worry, that the flood wouldn't even be closing the Cowra Bridge.
"I'm disappointed there was no accurate information with appropriate advice on Monday," he said.
He said he monitored the situation at his business from around 6.30pm Monday onwards and around 7pm realised there was going to be a need to sandbag it.
Mr Gregan said, "When we started sandbagging it was amazing, people, some total strangers, even the Mayor were there helping fill sandbags.
"Two of the guys from JGW Harvest and Tillage Support, Jimmy and Adrian, came and taped up our doors and Council even lent us a pump to pump out the premises."
"This is a really lovely community," he said.
Despite the best efforts of all concerned the water level rose to heights not expected and they kept fighting until 1.30am Tuesday trying to keep the water out.
Unfortunately, water entered the building and stock losses and damage was sustained.
Even though Mr Cregan thought his insurance would cover the business, he said his insurers, Elders, have disputed his claim immediately, advising they will be sending a hydrologist to assess the damage.
Mr Gregan and his business partner and wife, Pippa, when interviewed on Wednesday said they are hoping to keep staff on and have the doors open for trading again as soon as possible.
He added that despite there being an SES unit stationed outside his business on the road on Monday, there had been no SES offer to help.
He said this left him with a bitter/sweet feeling with all the help from community and nothing from the SES.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
