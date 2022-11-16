The impact of the Cowra flood which inundated a number of local businesses through Monday and Tuesday is taking an enormous emotional toll on some owners.
One of the worst affected businesses is the Shell Metro on the Grenfell Road, where the damage bill exceeds $1 million.
Owners, Som Bhatia and Ali Ataei, took over the business in November 2021 and are devastated to have seen all their hard work literally washed away on Monday as flood waters passed through at shoulder height.
Mr Bhatia described the flood as shocking and stressful, the worry of which left him sleepless on Tuesday night, worrying for his staff of 15 who have lost their jobs and wondering how the business can be rebuilt.
As the damage is from flooding, Mr Bhatia said he has been devastated to learn insurance will not cover rebuilding it, as it stands on what is considered as flood prone land.
In the lead up to the flood arriving, Mr Bhatia said authorities contacted him at 3pm on Monday afternoon issuing an evacuation order.
"At that point when we closed the shop, water was already up to the driveways.
"We thought the flooding would be no more than the previous flood, sandbagged the building and left."
Mr Bhatia had no idea of what would follow where water entered the service station destroying equipment and stock inside and out.
The long list of damage includes all the kitchen, fridges which floated and were left displaced when the flood receded, a cool room lifted off the ground and smashed into the roof of the building, an outside shed demolished and parts taken away, a U-haul trailer found 500 metres away, the outside ice freezer gone, external gas refiling station gone, gas bottles recovered three kilometres away and stock.
Several petrol bowsers were toppled and have been left laying on the ground in the wake of the flood. Automatic shut off devices to underground fuel tanks have kept fuel from escaping, but authorities will test to ensure the fuel has not been contaminated by water.
Mr Bhatia said on Monday afternoon he saw the footage of water being released from Wyangala Dam and couldn't believe what he was seeing.
"If authorities had released water earlier, in a staged release, the flood may not have impacted us as much."
Both Mr Bhatia and Mr Ataei said they don't know what to do now, or how to access assistance as of Wednesday morning, they have not been contacted by anyone in authority to give them direction.
Some assistance did come in the form of the Fire Brigade who hosed out the floor of the business.
The clean-up otherwise is extensive and ongoing.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
