The Cowra Junior League can take a hit but even they were surprised by the hit they took when the height of the Lachlan River reached their canteen and changerooms this week.
Flood water covered Cowra's River Park precinct on Monday afternoon into Tuesday and reached an unexpected height at the Cowra Junior League canteen and changerooms adjacent to Jamiesons Joinery in Vaux Street.
Junior League committee members were ready for a flood but were left surprised by the height the water reached.
"We thought it would go reasonably high," junior league president Justin Gunn said Tuesday as the clean up began around Cowra."
Preparing for the water the club's volunteers moved what they could.
"We got all of the fridges out and tried to get most of our stuff as high as we could but it probably went higher than we thought," Gunn said.
"There was a lot of stuff we did not put quite high enough, we were probably half a foot short," he said.
The club doesn't appear to have suffered any major losses with a Coca Cola fridge appearing the biggest casualty as members swept what remained of the flood water from the canteen and changerooms Tuesday.
"We're not sure if (the fridge) will go again. We had it sitting on a table but it wasn't high enough," Gunn said.
"We've just got to clean out the mud, the stench will get worse if we don't in the changerooms.
"We'll just soldier on and get it all done and get it all ready for the footy season. In a way we were lucky (it happened) at this time of the year rather than in footy season."
Looking across the road at Jamiesons Joinery where water made its way into the businesses showroom Gunn said: "There are businesses around town a lot worse than us. There's not a lot that we could have done, we've just got to clean it up and soldier on".
The Cowra Little Athletics and Cowra Triathlon Club storage sheds at the park were also flooded.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
