The Cowra Aquatic Centre will be closed while staff carry out a massive clean up and repairs.
The main pool area was covered by floodwaters at the height of this week's flood and will take some some time for staff to carry out a clean up.
Most of the pool fencing has also been destroyed with the pressure of the flood water causing it to collapse after debris built up against it.
Temporary fencing has now been installed.
The flooding followed the Lachlan River at Cowra exceeding 14 metres on Monday night, a height not reached since 1952.
Cowra was cut in two by the flood at one stage with the call made to close the Cowra Traffic Bridge.
"The speed of the rise of flood water took everyone by surprise, with the SES and emergency services making the call to close the Cowra Bridge quickly," Cowra Mayor, Cr Bill West said.
"With the water now receding, we'll be seeing a lot of damage to buildings and roads, not only in the town, but in our rural communities and villages, particularly Gooloogong.
"I'd like to acknowledge the tireless work of our local SES, emergency services teams, Council staff and volunteers who have put in countless hours behind the scenes to keep people safe.
"We also keep in our thoughts our neighbouring communities in the Central West who have suffered terrible damage in this flooding event.
"Roads and bridges will re-open in due course and we'll be facing a huge clean up.
"Now is the time, most importantly, for everyone to keep kindness and patience at the forefront as we work through the clean up and get back on our feet together," Cr West said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
