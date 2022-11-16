Darrell Corcoran has mastered the game of basketball.
This week the Cowra resident and basketball veteran returned from the 2022 Pan Pacific Masters on the Gold Coast sporting a gold medal.
Billed as the Asia-Pacific's biggest and best annual masters games, the Gold Coast event was held from November 3 to 14.
Over eight days Corcoran and his team mates, the Megabucks, took to the basketball court for eight games.
"We've been around for 44 years, we play all sorts of tournaments all over the place," Corcoran said.
The Gold Coast event is the team's main aim.
"This is the major one in Australia, something like 50,000 people descend on the Gold Coast for 30 sports spending $20 million and having a great time," he said.
Corcoran is an original member of the team which is now playing in the over 70 years age division.
After a slow start to the Gold Coast Masters, which saw the Megabucks lose their first game, the team went through the remainder of the competition undefeated, taking out the gold medal match in the final minute with a late basket.
And it's not a case of a fun game of scrimmage between former top rank basketballers.
"I played eight games in six days and my legs are letting me know all about it, I ache all over," Corcoran said.
Mainly from Sydney the Megabucks "are just guys I used to play with", he said.
"Some of the guys actually come over from America to play with us.
"None of us run fast, none of us jump as high as we used to, we're not as quick as we were, but they still play for sheep stations.
"They still know how to push and shove and it was good fun," Corcoran said.
Corcoran says "he plays all over the place now, but mainly as a ball handler". Whatever the team needs.
The Megabucks defeated Victoria team Myths and Legends in the final.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
