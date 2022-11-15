Historically no one was probably better prepared for what happened in Cowra this week than the Cowra Historical Society.
It's members have lived in Cowra for all, or for most, of their lives so they have more idea than most of what to expect when the Lachlan River floods.
But even they were surprised by what occurred throughout Monday after being frustrated by a lack of information from authorities.
"Rob (Davidson) and I have lived along this river long enough not to trust anyone terribly much," chair Ray Walsh said Tuesday as the clean-up of their rooms began.
"The SES (State Emergency Service) and BOM (Bureau of Meteorology) were absolutely appalling," Mr Walsh said.
"The lack of information was appalling. If they don't know (what is going to occur) they should say so.
"They can't just leave up information (on their website) that is 12 hours old.
"We had better information 50 years ago with a manual phone exchange where the operators had all the phone numbers of people," Mr Walsh said.
"They'd ring us and we'd have information at least a day in advance," Mr Davidson said.
"Even in the 1952 flood which came in pretty much a wall of water we had good information about it.
Mr Walsh said it used to take 30 hours for flood water to reach his former family farm on the Gooloogong road from Wyangala Dam.
This week, he said, it was there in 10 hours.
Despite the lack of information members spent Monday ensuring items stored in their rooms at the rear of the Cowra Tourism centre were out of harm's way.
"We were fortunate, we put everything up high enough," Mr Walsh said.
"There was nothing left lower than two filing cabinet drawers in height," Mr Davidson said.
Among the items saved through their actions were historical maps including the first surveyed map of the road from Carcoar to Cowra.
The Society also has a huge selection of historical photos, books and newspapers.
"Historically a museum should never be on flooded ground, but we're not really a proper museum," Mr Walsh said.
"It's really just a depositary," Mr Davidson said.
Cowra Tourism which utilises most of the building was also flooded with newly appointed manager Kurt Overzet admitting he didn't know where to start with their clean-up.
Tourism staff had also prepared well for the flood ensuring all stock was at a height to ensure it wasn't damaged.
"We've swept all the water out. We're now just getting everything out of the way so Marc (Cowra Carpet Cleaning) can suck the water up, but I don't know where to start to be honest," Mr Overzet said as he stacked stock into a storeroom.
'We put everything up on the counters, we haven't lost any stock but there are some computers and the carpet is done for.
"I'm sure it will have to be replaced and it will be a while before we can re-open," he said
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
