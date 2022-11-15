Cowra Guardian

Cowra Council has started clean up at tourism office

By Newsroom
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:27am, first published 11:20am
With the Lachlan River at Cowra exceeding 14 metres on Monday night, our river reached a height probably not seen since 1952.

