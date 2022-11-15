With the Lachlan River at Cowra exceeding 14 metres on Monday night, our river reached a height probably not seen since 1952.
"The speed of the rise of flood water last night took everyone by surprise, with the SES and emergency services making the call to close the Cowra Bridge quickly," Cowra Mayor, Cr Bill West said.
"With the water now receding, we'll be seeing a lot of damage to buildings and roads, not only in the town, but in our rural communities and villages, particularly Gooloogong.
"I'd like to acknowledge the tireless work of our local SES, emergency services teams, Council staff and volunteers who have put in countless hours behind the scenes to keep people safe.
"We also keep in our thoughts our neighbouring communities in the Central West who have suffered terrible damage in this flooding event.
"Roads and bridges will re-open in due course and we'll be facing a huge clean up.
"Now is the time, most importantly, for everyone to keep kindness and patience at the forefront as we work through the clean up and get back on our feet together," Cr West said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.