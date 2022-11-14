Cowra's Lachlan Steel building on the Young Road has sustained major damage overnight.
Access to the building is cut off with flood water covering the Grenfell Road and Young Road intersection in Cowra.
Monday night and into Tuesday morning water has inundated the Lachlan Steel site and the neighbouring service station.
Flood water also covered the Cowra Tennis Court Monday evening into Tuesday morning and reached around one metre in height at the Cowra Rose Garden Cafe and Cowra Tourism Centre.
Many roses in Cowra's Rose Garden have been ripped out by flood waters.
A pool blanket belonging to the Cowra Aquatic Centre is now lodged between trees on the downstream side of the Cowra Traffic Bridge which remains closed to traffic in both directions.
Meanwhile NSW SES has again issued a warning for residents not to enter floodwater.
