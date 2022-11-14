Cowra Guardian

Rescue helicopter comes to the aid of residents and their pets

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:31pm, first published 7:12pm
The Land Rover LifeFlight Special Mission helicopter crew has rescued 18 people and 14 pets - including dogs, cats and a turtle - as floodwaters swept through Central West New South Wales Monday.

