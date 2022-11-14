In a message on its social media pages Cowra Council is now advising that access across the Cowra Bridge is likely to close tonight.
"All Cowra and surrounding residents are advised that with the rapidly rising river level, access across the main traffic bridge in Cowra is likely to be cut-off within the next few hours," Council said at 6.25pm.
"Currently Young Rd is the only route across the bridge and this route is expected to be under water very soon," Council said.
Flood water has now covered the Cowra Aquatic Centre and most of River and Edgell Parks.
The Cowra Van Park is also under water and flats along Lachlan Street as well as homes on Taragala Street are threatened.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
