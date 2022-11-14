There are currently no plans to close the Cowra bridge.
Responding to social media chatter today the bridge was closing Cowra mayor Bill West said there are currently no plans to close the bridge.
Cr West said the situation would continue to be monitored and residents would be advised if the situation changes.
As was the case last week when flooding hit Cowra Cr West said WaterNSW is managing release of water from Wyangala Dam "incredibly well".
"It is an extreme event, the water has to go somewhere," Cr West said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
