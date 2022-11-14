The NSW SES is directing people in the following areas of Cowra to evacuate nowdue to dangerous major flooding:
A map has been released of impacted streets and properties in the area.
Other low-lying roads may be closed or impassable.
"You must evacuate now because of dangerous flood water," the SES said.
Residents in Gooloogong are being told to prepare to isolate.
You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water.
For all details and to see if this Emergency Warning impacts you, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
The SES will update the situation at 5pm.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.