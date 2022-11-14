Wyangala Dam has increased its flow to 230,000 megalitres a day as communities across the Central West deal with "crippling" flooding.
Cowra received 80 millimetres in a 24 hour period to 9am on Monday, November 14. Canowindra and Molong were hit with major flooding, leaving the towns isolated.
Towns across the Lachlan River catchment are also experiencing flooding including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra.
The Lachlan River at Cowra is expected to peak at 13.80 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday, a level higher than the flood last week.
Member for Orange Phil Donato, whose electorate includes Parkes and Forbes, said community spirit had been on full display in Molong during his visit on Monday morning.
"It's going to be crippling for businesses going into the Christmas period," he told the ACM.
"A lot of businesses were affected last year during the November floods as well.
"From the time I was elected in 2016 we had droughts, bushfires, COVID and now floods. It's been relentless the last few years, it's one thing after another.
"Community spirit is really strong around here, everyone chips in and helps out. It's a great character trait our region has.
"But it takes a toll financially and emotionally. We need to make sure we keep an eye on each other."
West Cowra residents and business owners are dealing with floodwaters while Eugowra residents are being told to climb onto roofs as the creek surges.
Cowra's Christine Norton said she was over it after repeated flood events in 2022.
"We've been here 34 years now and this is the worst it's been," Ms Norton said.
"I realise it's an unprecedented rain event but I'm sick of it, I've had enough, they've (council) said their gonna gonna fix it but haven't."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.