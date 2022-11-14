The Lachlan River at Cowra is expected to reach a height higher than the flood last week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) the Lachlan will peak at 13.80 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday.
The BOM released information at 11.52am Monday stating major flooding is occurring at Jemalong and Nanami and likely at Cowra, Forbes and Cottons Weir.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Nanami, Forbes, Cowra, and Cottons Weir.
The BOM said Lachlan River at Cowra is likely to exceed the major flood level (13.40 m) Monday evening.
The river level may reach around 13.80 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday. Further river level rises possible with increase releases from Wyangala Dam.
WaterNSW is currently releasing 200,000 megalitres a day from Wyangala.
The Lachlan River at Nanami may reach around 13.60 metres Tuesday morning. Further river level rises are possible.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to reach the major flood level (10.55 m) Tuesday afternoon. The river level may reach around 10.80 metres during Thursday.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may reach the major flood level (6.60 m) Monday afternoon. The river level may reach around 7.30 metres during Wednesday. Further rises are possible with forecast rainfall.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is currently at 7.88 metres and steady, with major flooding. Renewed rises are possible from Monday afternoon as upstream floodwaters arrive.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
