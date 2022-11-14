West Cowra resident Christine Norton says she has had enough.
Flooding has again covered her yard and is under her house.
Ms Norton is not alone.
The water has also invaded Bob Bryant's property on Fishburn Street making its way from Boundary Road through businesses and past Lyall Street before making its way to the Grenfell Road.
On Grenfell Road it has flooded Essential Energy, Lachlan River Produce and has covered the driveway at the BP Service Station.
"We've been here 34 years now and this is the worst it's been," Ms Norton said.
She and her husband live on Lyall Street in West Cowra.
"I realise it's an unprecedented rain event but I'm sick of it, I've had enough, they've said their gonna gonna fix it but haven't," she said.
Fishburn Street resident Bob Bryant says the water is coming from both directions into his property.
"It's as high as it's ever been he said.
"It starts at the back of the Cowra saleyards and runs down Boundary Road running down through paddocks on the Young Road," Mr Bryant said.
"Young Road dams the water."
"You can't blame the Council for everything but they're not doing anything to fix it.
"The water hits the Young Road where there are two pipes about 900mm and they block up," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
