Moderate rainfall since Sunday morning across the Belubula River and Mandagery Creek catchments has resulted in significant river level rises.
Major flooding is currently occurring along the Belubula River at Canowindra and along Mandagery Creek at Eugowra.
Major flooding is occurring along the Belubula River at Canowindra.
The Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream may reach around 5.60 metres Monday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible.
Major flooding is occurring along the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town may reach around 10.30 metres Monday afternoon, with major flooding. Further rises are possible.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/centralwest.shtml
* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
The next warning will be issued by 11:00 am EDT on Monday 14 November 2022.
LocationHeight of River (m)TendencyDate/Time of Observation
Belubula River at The Needles4.48Steady05:00 AM MON 14/11/22
Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream5.40Steady05:00 AM MON 14/11/22
Mandagery Creek at Toogong (Glenayr)9.50Rising05:00 AM MON 14/11/22
Mandagery Creek at Smithfeild7.65Rising04:00 AM MON 14/11/22
