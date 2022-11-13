Cowra Guardian

Heavy rain leads to more flooding at Canowindra and Eugowra

By Newroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 8:55am
Moderate rainfall since Sunday morning across the Belubula River and Mandagery Creek catchments has resulted in significant river level rises.

