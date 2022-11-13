Residents along Waugoola Creek and on Campbell Street in Cowra were again evacuated overnight.
Widespread rain has led to dangerous flash flooding across much of the state including Cowra, Canowindra and Woodstock.
At Woodstock, NSW SES were called to assist six vehicles in flood water after a bridge crossing was washed away.
In the last 24 hours NSW SES have responded to 33 flood rescues and 462 requests for assistance.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Cowra received 80mm of rain between 9am Sunday and 6am Monday with more rain forecast today.
Many local roads are currently closed, including Cowra's Sydney road where debris and water remains spread across the road.
According to the NSW SES low lying residents in Canowindra central western NSW have been urged to evacuate immediately due to high river levels and dangerous flash flooding.
An evacuation centre has been opened at Canowindra Public School, Tilga Street Canowindra.
The town of Molong has been completely isolated by floodwater.
The SES said Monday morning flash flooding has made it too dangerous to evacuate. Residents in low lying areas are warned to move to higher ground. An evacuation centre has been opened at the Molong RSL Riddell Street, Molong.
Meanwhile an Australian Defence Force helicopter has been activated to Molong to assist with a number of rescues, including retrieving people trapped in flood water and medical retrievals, and the operation is ongoing.
CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING:
For road closure information visit: www.livetraffic.com.au,
To view the latest flood and storm advice, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
