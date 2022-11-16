Cowra Golf Club has obtained funding from The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) to support six lucky teenage girls to pursue their golf.
Scholarships are open to girls aged 10 to 16.
While the program's primary aim is to retain girls in golf by giving girls a shared golf experience, girls new to golf may also be engaged in this program should they demonstrate a commitment to learning the sport.
"This is a terrific opportunity", Cowra Golf Club professional Tom Perfect said.
"Not only will girls receive 24 coaching sessions, but also a one-year junior club membership that carries playing rights, to ensure girls can participate in club competitions and obtain a handicap," Mr Perfect said.
The Scholarship program is part of a national campaign to get more girls playing golf.
Along with over 150 other golf facilities across Australia, Cowra Golf Club will be working closely with golf's national body Golf Australia throughout 2023.
"All we ask is that applicants display a desire and willingness to improve their golf skills, obtain a handicap, play in club competitions (or at least social play) and engage in any extra-curricular activity that fosters friendships between scholarship holders," Mr Perfect said.
Group tuition will run on Wednesday's at 4pm.
Applications close on 30/11/2022.
Six scholarships will be available for 2023.
Girls interested in taking part should contact Tom Perfect on 6342 1211 or tperfect@pgamember.org.au to apply or for more information.
