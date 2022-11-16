Cowra Guardian

Funding secured for Cowra Golf Club scholarships for girls

By Newsroom
November 16 2022 - 3:46pm
Could you be Cowra's next Karen Lunn? Cowra Golf Club is offering scholarships for girls.

Cowra Golf Club has obtained funding from The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) to support six lucky teenage girls to pursue their golf.

