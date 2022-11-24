Offender choked victim and pulled hair

Magistrate Jillian Kiely placed a Cowra man on an 18 month Community Corrections Order when he appeared in the Local Court charged with common assault on November 9.
Ray Thrumble plead guilty to the charge.
Sentencing Thrumble, 28 of Smith Street Ms Kiely said "there needs to be a strong message this type of behaviour is not acceptable under any circumstances".
Thrumble was previously unknown to police.
Police documents presented to the court revealed he placed both hands around his victim's throat and squeezed for about 20 seconds.
Police said his victim struggled to breath but did not lose consciousness.
Thrumble, police said, also took hold of his victim's hair and pulled it hard.
