Cowra Guardian

Cowra man placed on Corrections Order for 18 months

November 24 2022 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender choked victim and pulled hair

Magistrate Jillian Kiely placed a Cowra man on an 18 month Community Corrections Order when he appeared in the Local Court charged with common assault on November 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.