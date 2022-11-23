Cowra Guardian

Man fined $880 after drug detected in his system

November 23 2022 - 1:52pm
Cowra man fails drug driving test

Twelve months off the road and a $880 fine were issued to Wayne Alex Williams in Cowra Local Court on November 9, 2022.

Local News

