Cowra man fails drug driving test

Twelve months off the road and a $880 fine were issued to Wayne Alex Williams in Cowra Local Court on November 9, 2022.
Williams failed to appear to answer a charge of driving with an illicit drug in his system.
"He has a poor criminal record," magistrate Jillian Kiely said, adding his offending was elevated by him "trying to lose the police".
Police documents tabled to the court reveal the vehicle Williams was driving was stopped in Bathurst about 5pm on August 19 this year.
Police said they saw Williams attempt to leave a driveway in Bathurst on two occasions.
When Williams saw police he drove back into the driveway before eventually being stopped on the Mid Western Highway later the same day.
An oral drug test returned a positive reading to methylamphetamine.
Police also conducted a breath test which returned a negative result.
