Offender chocked victim more than once

"Cowardly" was the word used to describe the behaviour of Benjamin Barnes when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on November 9, 2022.
Barnes, 41, of Walker Street, was jailed for 18 months with a non-parole period of 12 months when he appeared before the court charged with stalk/intimidate, destroy or damage property and two counts of common assault.
He plead guilty to all charges.
Sentencing magistrate Jillian Kiely described Barnes' actions as a "prolonged attack on a vulnerable (victim)".
"Appalling, cowardly behaviour," Ms Kiely said.
"(He) obviously has some issue with Ice, because it is popping up all over the place. This type of behaviour is not acceptable. No sentence is appropriate other than custodial," she said.
Barnes' solicitor had argued for the offender to receive an Intensive Corrections Order (ICO), a sentence rejected by police prosecution who described his actions as "cowardly".
"All the offending sits at the mid range, some of it above," police said.
"It crosses the threshold and goes beyond the need for an ICO," police said.
Barnes was also charged with contravening an apprehended domestic violence order. He plead guilty to the offence, was convicted with no further penalty.
Police documents presented in court reveal Barnes strangled his victim to a point where breathing became difficult but allowed the victim to remain conscious.
Barnes, police said, also threw his victim to the ground and pointed a large knife in his victim's direction.
