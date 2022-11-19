Cowra Guardian

Cowra man jailed after 'cowardly' assault

November 19 2022 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender chocked victim more than once

"Cowardly" was the word used to describe the behaviour of Benjamin Barnes when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on November 9, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.