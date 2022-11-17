Cowra Guardian

Man ordered to pay compensation for signing cement

November 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signing cement costs man $140 fine and $490 compensation

A young Cowra man who wrote his name in newly laid cement will pay fines and compensation of more than $490.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.