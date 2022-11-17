Signing cement costs man $140 fine and $490 compensation

A young Cowra man who wrote his name in newly laid cement will pay fines and compensation of more than $490.
Kyle Simpson, 25, was charged with destroy or damage property after placing his monika in a new cement path near the Cowra Aquatic Centre on April 23 this year.
Simpson, of no fixed address, was captured performing the act on CCTV at the aquatic centre.
The court fined him $140 and ordered he pay $490.36 in compensation to Cowra Council.
"Just a silly offence," magistrate Jillian Kiely said after Simpson plead guilty to the offence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.