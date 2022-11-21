A Canowindra man who had a "great big bloody knife" in his jacket will spend at least 10 months in jail after facing the Cowra Local Court.
Samuel Cole, 27, of Belmore Street, plead guilty to affray and being in custody of a knife in a public place when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely on November 9, 2022.
"He had a great big bloody knife in his jacket, it wasn't a Stanley knife or a pocket knife and he had it in his jacket," Ms Kiely said after hearing a plea from Cole's solicitor for leniency.
In court police described Cole's offences as "serious examples of the offences".
"It's an offence against the community, it affects other people who are just trying to have a good time," police said.
Cole's offences took place at a hotel in Canowindra on April 23 around 11.30pm.
Speaking about Cole's criminal history police said "there is an extensive history of violence on his records. He has has so many chances to respond to assistance before, prison is (now) the appropriate option".
Trying to explain why he had the knife Cole told the court "I was out bush with friends".
He also claimed he reacted after "a fair level of provocation" and that afterwards "was held down by two people and strangled".
Sentencing Cole Ms Kiely noted he had previously received lengthy periods under court orders and "appears not to have attended treatment".
"He says he's willing to address offending behaviour and undertake counselling. He hasn't, these offences occurred in April, its now November and he hasn't done it," Ms Kiely said.
Cole was jailed for 16 months with a non-parole period of 10 months.
Police documents presented in court reveal Cole began verbally abusing patron at the hotel about 11.30pm.
At some point he took off a jacket which contained a large knife.
A patron at the hotel picked the jacket up and handed it to the bar tender.
Both the patron and bar tender were assaulted.
During the altercation Cole picked up a pool ball from the hotel pool table and threw it at a patron, striking them in the jaw.
He then struck the patron who picked up his jacket three times in the head before also striking the bar tender.
Police said Cole continued swinging his arms at a group of patrons before one eventually pushed him from the hotel into Gaskill Street where he restrained before he walked away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.