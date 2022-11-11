Locals have paused to reflect on the devastation of war and the sacrifices made by service men and women at the Remembrance Day service in Cowra.
Cowra RSL sub-Branch Secretary Ken Guihot said the day marks when the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War and was originally called Armistice Day.
Mr Guihot said the commemoration service is important as it allows us to reflect on the sacrifices of those who served which allows people to have the freedoms we have today.
While the day initially commemorated the official signing of the armistice to mark the end of World War I, Mr Guihot said it has since expanded to commemorate all of the people who served across all subsequent wars Australia has participated in.
"It's commemorating all of those people that have lost their lives defending what they thought was right, and also commemorating those who serve and continue to commemorate a day like today and Anzac Day."
Cowra Shire Council Mayor Bill West said the day is important to pause and reflect on the 11th day of the 11th month when the guns fell silent on the Western Front at the end of World War I.
Cr West said it was important to reflect on the consequences of war and remembering those who lost their lives in WWI and in later wars.
Cowra RSL sub-Branch Acting Senior Vice President Lesley Marshall led the service and that Remembrance Day makes her reflect on the service of her great uncle - Private Charles Henry Fisher who made the ultimate sacrifice on January 9, 1917.
Ms Marshall said 416,899 Australians enlisted in the AIF, of which 331,000 embarked for overseas service and around 295,000 Australians served on the Western Front.
"One in five or a total of 63,163 died on active service. Another 156,128 were wounded, some of those twice or more."
Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Cowra RSL sub-Branch, the Cowra community, the Australian Defence Force, Vietnam Veterans, Middle East and Afghanistan Veterans, Lachlan and Cowra Legacy groups, Cowra Red Cross, Cowra Salvation Army, Cowra Services Club, Cowra Breakout Association, Cowra SES, Cowra Public School, Holman Place Public School, Cowra High School, St Raphael's, Mulyan Public School and Patriots Military Motorcycle Club.
