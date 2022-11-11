An exciting new community service initiative, the Cowra Connection Centre, has opened in Kendal Street.
Around 60 people gathered to celebrate the opening of the centre located on Kendal Street between Domino's and Subway on Thursday, November 10.
The Connection Centre is a drop-in centre where trained volunteers from the Cowra and surrounding community offer a listening ear and information about local services.
Mayor Bill West officially opened the centre, commending the initiative and emphasising the role community groups play in providing safe places for people to share stories and connect to each other.
Pastor Austin Griffith, representing Cowra Clergy, prayed a blessing on the Centre and spoke about how we are all wired for connection.
Ps Griffin said the Centre will play a significant role in providing people with social, emotional and spiritual connection.
Centre Co-ordinator, Marie Sargent was very encouraged by the communities support.
"The Connection Centre provides a safe place for people to connect, tell their stories, get support if needed as well as a hub for local community groups to provide interest groups such as craft, mental health support, recovery and prayer," Ms Sargent said.
The Connection Centre is open as a drop-in centre on Tuesday's, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
