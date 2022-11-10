The Cowra Golf Club course, despite following weeks of extremely wet weather, was presented in great condition for the running of the Veterans and Pro Comp events on November 10, 2022.
The were 32 Veterans golfers to play their 9 hole stableford event on holes 10 to 18. Ron Newham eclipsed the field with his impressive 23 points to win the event, two points clear of the runner up Colin Riding with 19 points.
All prize winners are seen to have played to their handicap or better in this event.
The 10 Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
23 Ron Newham (34).
21 Colin Ridding (22).
19 Ken Harcombe (5).
19 Michael Milar (23).
18 Lester Black (25).
18 Norm Keay (30).
18 Jefferey Macpherson (14).
18 David Thomas (19)*.
*On a countback from another player on 18 points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by 3, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps. .
From the 33 Starters, John Clarke produced an impressive score of 42 Points to be the comfortable winner of the Pro Comp event.
Congratulations to the prize winners who were:
1st John Clarke 42 (points).
2nd Ken Harcombe 39.
3rd Colin Ridding 38.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Don Rocavert 38, Tom Perfect 38, Ron Newham 37, Michael Miller 36, Norman Keay 35, Elwyn Ward 35, David Spolding 35.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
5th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd - Won by David Spolding 291cm.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson - Won by Michael Prescott 81cm.
