Cowra Guardian

Newham 12 point winner at veterans golf

By Lester Black
Updated November 11 2022 - 9:52am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Golf Club course, despite following weeks of extremely wet weather, was presented in great condition for the running of the Veterans and Pro Comp events on November 10, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.