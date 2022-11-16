A recovering alcoholic is on a mission to help others battle their demons.
For close to two decades, Blair Gough had a drinking problem.
He says the issue was not acute, rather something he became aware about over time.
"I wasn't cracking beers at 8am, but my brain was addicted to it and I did drink pretty much every day," he said.
"When you are an alcoholic, you're trying to hide it.
"When you take ownership of it you can use it as a strength to share your story."
Mr Gough sought help through a mental health support group run in Orange. As a result, he has managed to stay sober since June.
He still recognises the trigger points associated with the problem and says working through the issue takes time.
"I was just always anxious to finish work and get a beer. I'd be at work in the last hour of the day and thinking of a beer. I feel like I've beaten that now," he said.
"Psychologically, I know I've moved on and I've never had such a good marriage."
Now the man who lives on the outskirts of Cowra is looking to help other men who may be going through a rough time with their own mental health.
Starting in 2023, Mr Gough will be facilitating what is referred to as a 'growth room' at Cowra's Connections Centre in Kendal Street.
The rooms provide a space where men can lean on others while they are doing it tough, but to also celebrate the good.
He hopes his own experiences will form valuable information for others navigating their way through different personal issues.
"I've had my own experiences with addiction and things and it's really profoundly powerful to have other men that you can talk with," Mr Gough said.
"The idea isn't to give advice, you hear what other people say and let the pennies drop," he added.
"To know that there's people out there who care for you, all of a sudden, your world is bigger and it's not just you on your own."
But before to the group's first session, Mr Gough will be hosting an information night to allow people to get a feel for what the experience might be like. This will be held at the Connections Centre on November 24 at 6pm.
The session will allow attendees to listen and simply discuss the pressures that brought them there.
"When you're battling with your own problems, you can try and over-intellectualise and sometimes you just have to hear someone or get a bit of encouragement from someone else to change your perspective," he added.
Mr Gough made it a point of emphasis that the group is open to all men, not just those battling addiction.
"It's a long-term thing, it's friendship and helping other people through tough times," he said.
"You don't have to have addictions to benefit from this group. While it is really supportive of healthy mental health, any bloke can benefit from this.
"I tried to give up alcohol seven years ago but I didn't have the support then. Giving up with the group made a huge difference because I had other people caring about me."
Growth rooms are free to attend.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
