Windscreen smashed in damage and destroy offence

November 17 2022 - 8:00am
Offender smashed windscreen of victim's car

A Cowra woman who smashed the windscreen of her victim's car was placed on a 12 month Community Corrections Order in the Local Court on November 10.

