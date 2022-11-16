Offender smashed windscreen of victim's car

A Cowra woman who smashed the windscreen of her victim's car was placed on a 12 month Community Corrections Order in the Local Court on November 10.
Leeteia Violet Butler, 22, of Kanangra Street, Cowra plead guilty to destroy or damage property appearing before magistrate Jillian Kiely who described her actions as "serious".
"You can't take matters into your own hands," Ms Kiely told Butler who was charged following an incident in Railway Lane, Cowra.
Butler's solicitor told the court she acted after being "harassed by the victim".
"When she saw the victim in the car park she over reacted," the court was told.
"She doesn't remember much about it but admits to the facts."
Police documents presented to the court reveal Butler smashed the windscreen of her victim's car at least five times with a tyre leaver.
The victim, police said, parked in Railway Lane about 6.30pm on September 20.
Butler arrived about 30 minutes later, removing a tyre leaver from the car she was a passenger in.
Police said she then walked to the victim's car and struck the windscreen no less than five times.
Butler then left but not before a number of witnesses to the event recorded the number plate of the car Butler was travelling in.
When the victim returned to their car a short time later this information was passed on.
Police spoke with Butler about 10.30pm that evening and she admitted the offence.
