Shearer off the road for six months

A shearer charged with mid range drink driving will have to rely on members of his shearing team for transport after he was disqualified in Cowra Local Court.
Charged with mid range drink driving, the court heard Bradley James Flannery, 26, attempted to avoid police before being stopped at 2am and failing a breath test.
A breath analysis at Cowra Police Station later returned a reading of 0.094.
Flannery will be off the road for the next six months after pleading guilty on November 9 to the drink driving offence and driving suspended.
At the end of his driving ban Flannery will only be permitted to drive a vehicle fitted with an interlock device for the following 24 months.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely also ordered Flannery to pay $880 fines for each offence.
The 26-year-old Wyangala shearer, his solicitor said, had made a "foolish decision" to drive after a family dispute.
Police documents presented to the court revealed Flannery was stopped about 2am on Redfern Street.
Police said Flannery drove into a Cowra hotel and left his vehicle in an attempt to evade them.
When police approached, Flannery he told them "I wasn't driving, you didn't see me driving".
Flannery later told police he started drinking Vodka and Orange mix at 3pm that day and had his 10th and last drink around 10pm.
Police checks of Flannery's licenced revealed he was suspended until October 4, 2022 due to loss of demerit points.
The suspension had commenced on July 5 this year.
