Schools across the Orange Electorate are benefiting from improvements in their classrooms and reductions in their power bills thanks to the NSW Liberal and National Government's LED Lighting Upgrade Program.
The $157.8 million program, launched in October 2020 as a stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will see all fluorescent lights replaced with more energy efficient LED lights in primary and high schools across NSW.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said the Government's Lighting Upgrade Program is not only improving schools but also supporting jobs in the Central West.
"This program has been able to support our schools reduce electricity costs during the past few years and employ local tradies to install the LED lights, ultimately benefiting local jobs and our local economy," Mr Farraway said
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said research has shown that improved lighting has a positive impact on students' education.
"The NSW Government is not only investing record amounts in new and upgraded schools, but we're also improving existing classrooms, libraries and other facilities for students right across NSW," Ms Mitchell said.
"It's all part of our plans to make sure every student has access to modern learning facilities."
18 schools across the Orange, Forbes, Parkes and Cabonne Local Government Areas are benefiting from this scheme. They include:
