The biggest retail space in Cowra's main street is open for business.
Discount retailer Silly Sollys opened in the building formerly occupied by Target Country Thursday morning.
Performing the official opening Cowra mayor Bill West challenged Cowra shoppers to support the store.
He congratulated store owner Lisa Toohey-Bott and the Silly Sollys team on opening in Cowra.
"I wish you all the best in this endeavour. I'm sure you'll receive great support from the community," Cr West said.
"Having had a chance to look at the stock in the store I am sure a lot of people will be surprised at the range of stock that is here.
"Maybe some of the keyboard warriors will get a pleasant surprise when they do take a look," he said.
Cr West said the Silly Sollys opening provided an opportunity for Cowra's central business district to grow again.
"I am sure (Silly Sollys) will become one of the attractions in our CBD providing a much needed retail experience for our community, both local and bring people to our community as well," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
