He trained as a PE teacher and grew up in Sydney but Richard Colbran knows a thing or two about struggling communities in country Australia.
Mr Colbran is CEO of the NSW Rural Doctors Network (RDN), an organisation that exists to support rural and remote health workers across the state.
More recently he was appointed chair of the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel, formed in response to the NSW regional health inquiry which found a culture of fear, health workers pushed to breaking point, and vulnerable patients abandoned.
Mr Colbran was the star guest at an evening run by the Central West Women's Forum on Wednesday, November 2. He delivered a presentation about the state of the rural and regional health systems and how to improve them.
While he has no medical training or experience, Mr Colbran said a career working in the regional and rural community sector had prepared him well for tackling the challenges facing the health system in NSW.
"Every job I've had has been predominantly working in rural communities," he said.
"Actually my first trip in 2000 was for the Australian Drug Foundation and I landed in Orange. This place and this town means a huge amount to me and that visit has stayed with me. I used to travel around the state looking for meat pies, now it's coffee.
"I love the idea of what community does and you don't get that in Sydney."
The Orange region has long struggled with doctor shortages while in Parkes, mothers cannot give birth with the hospital's maternity ward shut due to staffing issues.
Mr Colbran said RDN had witnessed the struggles of the health care system for years and said unless communities took charge, there was little hope for lasting change.
One of the examples given was Oberon Council approaching RDN to try and futureproof the community against a doctor shortage with many GPs approaching retirement age.
"In my role as a CEO of a not-for-profit that gets funded publicly, we're trying to work out where do you go, who you talk to, to have ownership," he explained.
"Who's got responsibility for this thing?
"Everywhere we go, you see people walk away from that, and no one wants to say they own it. When we're talking about general practice, who owns this? And the only answer I've got is community.
"After six years in this job, eight at Royal Far West and 10 at the Australian Drug Foundation, at the end of the day community is the only one who is going to make things happen.
"At RDN all of our work is actually around enabling and strengthening community to be able to own its health."
Even the word 'crisis' was up for debate during the evening. While even the state government used that c-word when delivering the inquiry's findings, Mr Colbran said government, media and society in general should re-think language.
"Basically the system is stressed, not just rural. We're at breaking point and not just the system, people are at breaking point," he said.
"We know the wellbeing gap is widening. People who are worse off are getting worse off.
"But this word 'crisis' is coming up a lot and it's really important how you frame the word 'crisis'.
"No one is doubting it isn't ideal but to use the word crisis can be positive but can also do harm. We know it's not good enough but how you frame it going forward is very important."
