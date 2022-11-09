Mid Lachlan Landcare Update
Hi All,
I hope everyone is safe, well and coping with the recent rain/flooding events. Wow, over the last few years we have certainly had some challenges throw our way! Through it all though I see our Landcare Community supporting each other which is wonderful and I am really thankful to be a part of this with you all.
Project Updates
Growing the Grazing Revolution - We are still on the lookout for funding to support this project in the new year. The Mid Lachlan Landcare committee know how important it is to you all and they will do everything they can to continue into 2023.
Box Gum Grassy Woodland Habitat on Farms - We have received all of the proposals for this year's funding. We should be able to let everyone know if they have been successful by the end of this week.
A part of one of last year's landholders' projects was to experiment with fencing designs to deter Kangaroos and they have a fantastic BLOG on their website 'Fox Hill Hollow' about what they found during the process. You can check out their 'Kangaroo-proof fence project - tight squeeze design update' here
Saving our Superb Parrot - We should have the Expression of Interest out in the next couple of weeks for those interested in participating in this project in 2023.
There is an event coming up at Reids Flat where you can go and learn all about monitoring for Superb Parrots. It is listed below in the events section.
Also don't forget to join the 'Saving our Superb Parrot' facebook page if you love Superbs. Plenty of pictures plus it will keep you up to date with events. You can access the page here
Building Connections for Biodiversity in the Central Tablelands - There are 2 more field days coming up for this project. One at Cumnock and another at Oberon. The facebook group here is growing with great contributions from everyone getting involved. If you aren't already a part of it feel free to join.
The iNaturalist group here now has 17 contributors with 3226 local observations and 742 species photographed. Just let me know if you want to participate in this citizen science project. It's a good way to get things identified on your farm or local bush area and contribute to the scientific knowledge in our local area.
Other Interesting Things
AGM Report - you can now access our AGM minutes and reports here. Welcome to our new committee members.
Your Feedback Update - You can check out some of the feedback comments so far here. It's not too late to send us your thoughts.
Grants and payments for farmers and primary producers after floods - There is a lot to look at on this page but it is a good place to start if you need assistance. You can view the information here
Bush RegenTV - I was recently pointed in the direction of this YouTube channel put together by the Australian Association of Bush Regenerators. It has some really interesting and informative videos. You can check out the channel here
Changing Times Changing Landscapes at Hovells Creek - 200 years of history and personal recollections. - The Hovells Creek Landcare group have put together this absolutely fantastic book that you can access here Wow, what an amazing job they have done to pull all of this information together.
Upcoming Events
Preventing parasites in Sheep - Cowra - Thursday 10th November 1.30 to 2.30pm. Central Tablelands LLS are putting this event on with district vet Dr Bruce Watt. More details and booking here
Superb Parrot Monitoring Training - Reids Flat - Sunday 13th November 8.30 to 10.30am. More information and booking details here
Weed Management and Property Planning Webinar - Wednesday 16th November 12.30 to 1.30pm. This webinar is being put on by the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust and you can find all the details here
Webinar with Colin Seis - Friday 18th November 12-1pm National Ag Day. Join Colin Seis the creator of pasture cropping for a 1hr webinar. Details and booking here
National Ag Day - Friday 18th November. Check out the link here for ideas and ways to get involved in National Ag Day.
Seed Collecting Workshop - Grenfell - Wednesday 30th November 9am - 4pm. Learn how to identify, collect and store native seed for propagation. Booking details here
Stream Management Workshop - O'Connell - Thursday 1st December 12.30 to 4pm. This is a bit further to travel but I know many of you are interested in this so might want to travel to it. It has a great line-up of speakers too. Central Tablelands LLS have organised this event. Further details here
Mid Lachlan Landcare Christmas get together - Canowindra - Friday 2nd December 6.30pm till late at the Royal Hotel. Join us for a Christmas catch-up with the awesome Jayden Gunn, Landcarer and Birdlife Australia Woodland Birds project co-ordinator. Save the date and further details will be sent out soon
Webinar with Bruce Maynard - Monday 5th December 12-1pm. Join Bruce Maynard, agricultural innovator and this year's National Landcare Bob Hawke award winner for a 1hr webinar. Details and booking here
