Cook brothers help Pool Pirates win British title

By Steve Kurtz
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:41am
Zach Cook (4th from left) and Ben Cook (2nd from right) with their team, the Poole Pirates, celebrating their Championship League win.

Cowra's Ben and Zach Cook contributed to their British League Team, the Poole Pirates' win in the Championship League last Friday night.

