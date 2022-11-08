A toddler airlifted to Westmead after a dog attack has tragically died in hospital.
The two-year-old suffered serious injuries in Cowra on Tuesday morning, emergency services called to a motel on Grenfell Road about 10.20am.
The boy was airlifted to Westmead Hospital where he died a short time ago, NSW Police have said in a statement released to media on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from Chifley Police District attended the scene, however a member of the public had already taken the child to Cowra Hospital.
Two dogs were secured and seized by local council.
A crime scene was established at the motel, which continues to be examined by specialist officers.
Investigations into the incident continue, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
