Tragic update: toddler dies in Westmead Hospital after dog attack in Cowra

Updated November 8 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 5:44pm
A two-year-old has died in Westmead hospital after a dog attack in Cowra. File picture.

A toddler airlifted to Westmead after a dog attack has tragically died in hospital.

