A fresh new business idea

Adjacent the sheds Steve has built an extensive shaded area for racks of micro greens.
With hard work, operations commenced in May, but as with many new businesses, there have been teething problems including initial seed supplies which produced plants that simply didn't perform.
Steve said he has since sourced certified seed suppliers.
The plants he grows now are thriving and sought after by an increasing customer base, including Galea Fruit and Veg, Burke's Bathurst and local hospitality outlets.
Cowra Fresh edible flowers are already finding their way to Sydney markets through several provedores to which Steve delivers 200 carefully picked and packed punnets of flowers weekly.
On the micro green list you will find green and red oak lettuce, red vein sorrel, salad green mix, snow peas, radish and coriander.
I was just over caring for animals seven days a week and I needed a change- Steve Hurrell
On a daily basis the recycled water program for the plants is checked and nutrients added.
The future is looking good for this growing business with immediate plans to double the rack space for edible flowers and add strawberries to the existing offering.
More of Steve's sheds will be converted to grow additional flowers and vegetables as the business expands.
Steve's family are also actively involved with one of his sons expressing an interest in being part of the business when he finishes school, and his daughter managing the company's social media accounts.
Cowra Fresh was part of the Cowra Tourism display at the Canberra Caravan and Camping show recently.
Their flowers were used as the finishing touch to a dish by well known chef, Fast Ed, who was one of the drawcards for the event.
Steve is hopeful all the ingredients are now in place for the continued growth of Cowra Fresh.
Steve said as new varieties are finding their way into the market he has been receiving very positive feedback on the quality and taste.
If you want hydroponically grown produce visit Cowra Fresh's website at www.cowrafresh.com, and follow their evolution on Instagram.
